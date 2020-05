LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Melissa Etheridge performs onstage at Los Angeles LGBT Center Celebrates 50th Anniversary With “Hearts Of Gold” Concert & Multimedia Extravaganza at The Greek Theatre on September 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for the Los Angeles LGBT Center)

Singer Melissa Etheridge shared news of her son’s death on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Etheridge, a Leavenworth native, confirmed that her son Beckett Cypher passed away. No other details were given.

“We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME,” read a tweet from her official Twitter account.

Beckett was 21.

