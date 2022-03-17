KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Friday, March 11, 2022, marked two years since the first death from COVID-19 was reported in Wyandotte County.

To remember the two-year anniversary, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas has unveiled a flag memorial on the lawn of Memorial Hall.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 480 Wyandotte County residents have lost their lives due to the virus, according to the UG.

The flag memorial consists of flags with three different colors, each color symbolizing the number of COVID-19 deaths by years since the beginning of the pandemic.

The yellow flags are for the 236 total number of COVID-19 related deaths in 2020. The blue flags are for the 180 total number of COVID-19 related deaths in 2021 and the red flags are for the 64 total number of COVID-19 related deaths through February of 2022.

The flags will be on display at Memorial Hall until Friday, March 25, 2022.

The highest number of COVID deaths in Wyandotte County occurred in April, 2020, with 52 deaths, and January, 2022, in which 51 people in the county died, according to the UG.