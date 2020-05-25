Local Memorial Day ceremony proceeds despite pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not all Memorial Day ceremonies around the metro area have been canceled.

A group of fewer than 50 gathered to remember the sacrifices made for our freedom at Terrace Park Cemetery in the Northland.

People said it’s important to pay their respects to loved ones who gave their lives fighting for our country. Despite the public health crisis, managers at Terrace Park said they decided to move forward with a ceremony that helps people heal, remember and honor the fallen.

A wreath-laying tradition took place outside, with chairs spaced six feet apart. Still, city health regulations limited the gathering to fewer than 50 people.

In a typical year, this event would draw about 100.

“I think for us regardless of the scope of the ceremony, it’s very important to have people still come out and pay their respects to their loved ones,” said Bridget Anaya, general manager of Terrace Park.

“Ceremony is a very important part of what we do out here. Our slogan is: Healing begins here.”

For the first time, the ceremony was live-streamed on Facebook, so that those who are not comfortable attending in person could pay tribute to our veterans.

Passing the microphone from speaker to speaker, and the touching of flowers also has been halted this year to safeguard public health.

Organizers said it’s important to not to forget that Memorial Day is not about parties at the lake, but taking time to honor those we have loved and lost.