KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s been four months since Adam “AJ” Blackstock, 24, was found dead in the cargo area of his vehicle.

A track meet on Monday at Central High School was renamed in his honor as the family continues their search for answers.

This annual Memorial Day meet was formally called Team Believe, but is now known as AJ’s Legacy.

Every Memorial Day the Central High track is where you’d find Blackstock, first as an AAU track star, then as a Team Believe Coach alongside his dad.

“He was a great athlete, could run anything from a two-mile to a 100,” his coach and father, Adam Blackstock, said.

This is the first year without his son.

“A lot of families go visit their families at the cemetery, but we’re not going to do that. The best way to honor Adam is doing what he loved to do,” his father said.

Blackstock’s father used a Jaguar app to track his missing son’s vehicle to a home at East 46th Street and Montgall Avenue in January. Police found a bullet hole in the driver’s door and would later find his body in the rear of the vehicle.

Blackstock not only had to break the news to the Lee’s Summit Church, where he and his wife are pastors, but also to Team Believe.

“At the funeral, there were so many, not just current athletes, but former athletes, former coaches. Everybody that showed up at the funeral is because Adam made a difference,” Blackstock said.

Like any track meet, there was excitement and joy for every athlete who finished first. But the man behind the renamed AJ’s Legacy Meet hopes an even more important finish line will be crossed.

“I believe that when this meet is over there will be more people out in the public that will tell Adam’s story and maybe uncover the truth,” Blackstock said.

A portion of the money raised at the event will go to the AJ Legacy Fund, supporting Blackstock’s one-year-old son Adam III.