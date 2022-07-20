NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two tributes to a fallen police officer continue to grow a day after he was shot and killed.

People began placing flowers and candles at 21st and Clay as soon as they heard Officer Daniel Vasquez had been shot.

Residents also gathered in the area to pray Tuesday evening.

North Kansas City Police moved Vasquez’s patrol car to police headquarters after announcing he’d died.

The tributes to officer Vasquez continued there with people draping flowers over his SUV.

Officers from other departments and firefighters from the North Kansas City fire department stopped to pay their respects Wednesday morning.

Plans for a procession and funeral to honor Vasquez are underway, but have not been formally announced.

Kansas City’s Fraternal Order of Police organized a fund to collect money to help Vasquez’s family.

