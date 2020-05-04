Memorial placed outside Overland Park Police Department in honor of Officer Mike Mosher

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —A memorial has been placed outside of the Overland Park Police Department Monday in memory of officer Mike Mosher, who was shot and killed on Sunday after attempting to pull over a hit and run suspect.

Officer Mosher was with the department for 14 years and was named officer of the year in 2019.

He was 37 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Officer Mosher is the first officer to die in the line of duty since Deanna Rose in 1985.

According to the department, officer Mosher was on his way into work when he witnessed the crash near west 143 and Antioch.

He called it in and then followed the suspect to west 123rd and Mackey where he pulled the car over.

Investigators say officer Mosher walked to the car and exchanged words with the suspect. That’s when the department says the shooting happened.

Officer Mosher and the suspect exchanged gun fire. Both were hit and both died.

“So we’re going to ask the city, state, country for your prayers and officer,” Overland Park Police

spokesperson Officer John Lacy said. Overland Park Police. “He was a good officer. He was a good friend and he was a firecracker, but at the same time, he was a good officer. He did his job. I mean that’s what he was doing.”

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

The department has not released any information about the suspect.