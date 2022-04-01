KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Oak Park High School sophomore who died earlier this week after taking a fentanyl-laced pill will be remembered Friday evening.

Family and friends plan to gather at Oak Grove Park in Gladstone around 6:30 p.m. for a candle lighting ceremony. Organizers say anyone who knew and loved the teenager is welcome.

Those who plan on attending are asked to bring a candle as well as memories to share.

Students also wore red to school on Friday in honor of the teenager. Friends say red was his favorite color.

The student died Tuesday afternoon, according to an email the school sent to families. It said he took the pill outside of school several days before, and was unaware it contained a lethal amount of fentanyl.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office is investigating his death at the request of the Gladstone Police Department.

