KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An honor and tradition returns for Kansas City police for the first time in two years.

“We feel that this is obviously very important and we’re glad to be able to be doing it again,” Maj. Paul Luster, KCPD training academy, said.

Instructors and members of the current recruiting class from the police academy jogged in formation around downtown Monday morning.

When they reached Police Headquarters, members of the 173rd Entrant Officer Class were congratulated by Chief Smith and other department commanders.

Then the members of the officer class performed push-ups around the Fallen Officers Statue. After pushups, they ran to another location and paid their respects to a fallen officer.

“We pick a specific fallen officer each time to honor and also kinda to drive home the point that many have sacrificed and gave all for this job,” Luster said. “A reminder to them as they get ready to graduate and go out on the streets to be safe and be careful and to utilize the skills that we’ve taught them.”

The tradition takes place ahead of graduation for the class.

“With the recruit class that’s getting ready to graduate on Thursday, this is kinda the last, final teambuilding exercise that they get to do,” Luster said.

This is the first time the event has taken place since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

