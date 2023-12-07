KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Remembering former Kansas City Mayor Richard Berkley. He died last week at 92, leaving a legacy behind in Kansas City.

Thursday, his celebration of life was at Unity Temple on the Country Club Plaza.

“Goodness in action” — that’s how friends and family describe Mayor Richard Berkley.

“That’s what Dick Berkley was, a good person,” Congressman Emanuel Cleaver said.

Cleaver joined the family in speaking about Berkley’s love of people, politics, restaurants and Kansas City.

Berkley served on KC’s city council for 22 years, beginning in 1969. Ten years later, he was elected mayor.

Berkley was Kansas City’s only Jewish mayor, as well as the city’s only three term mayor.

His leadership over the city’s half cent sales tax for bonds provided capital improvements for police stations, the zoo expansion, Bartle Hall, the airport, water and sewer extension — totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.

The city also said Berkley created task forces to address food and hunger, illegal drugs and aids.

“Dad loved Kansas City with all he had,” Jon Berkley said. “He gave it all he had, and he got it all back 10-fold. I want to thank Kansas City as a whole for loving our dad the way that they did. It’s been one of the great honors of my family’s life.”

Berkley said his dad loved taking photos, tens of thousands of them. He said it’s one of the many Berkley connected with people, even writing personal notes on the back.

In true Berkley fashion, the family asked to snap a picture with all who came to honor this man’s memory.

“Rest well Dick, we will miss you,” Bill Berkley said.

Berkley will be laid to rest at a memorial site at Berkley Riverfront Park, which is named in his honor.

The city said this gave him great comfort, knowing he would always be part of Kansas City.