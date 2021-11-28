Memorial service takes place for 24-year-old killed in crash last week

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A memorial took place on Saturday evening for Sierra Shaffer, a 24-year-old who was killed in a crash with an SUV.

Nearly 200 people gathered to celebrate and honor her life. Even members of area motorcycle groups came by to show their support to the family and to bring awareness for motorcycle safety.

Shaffer had just celebrated her 24th birthday on November 20, and in the morning of November 21, she was hit and killed while riding her motorcycle.

“The gentleman that hit her didn’t see her. She was on her motorcycle… took her life… and the unfortunate part was she was 15 weeks pregnant,” Shaffer’s Uncle Ken Elder said.

At the memorial, Shaffer’s family left behind flowers, balloons, lit candles, and talked about their family member who was taken too soon.

“She was competitive. She loved motorcycles, street bikes, dirt bikes… she was the life of the world,” Elder said.

“She was a good person and loved the bike community,” Woodie Russell of the KC Streetbikes said.

Her death spread to members of several area motor bike groups who showed up to be an emotional support for Shaffer’s family.

“it’s heartbreaking,” KC Sportbike Society Founder and President Jay Aresix said. “When something like this happens it ripples through the bike community like a tidal wave. We all hear it and see it. After the accident happens, before they release anything, we’re all checking on our people to see who it was, where it was.”

Shaffer’s family and motor bike groups say tragedies like this can be prevented.

Their message to drivers is to look out for motorcycles on the road.

“If people just look out for us, pay attention to us,” Russel said. “A bike against a car, there’s no competition of that.”