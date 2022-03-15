KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bullets were flying everywhere – that’s how one witness described a shooting after a Chiefs game almost two months ago. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office have filed charges against two people in that January shooting.

Although happy to be alive, the shooting spree left one Kansas City family with a load of problems.

The shooting happened near 43rd and Highland Ave. Kanas City police said multiple houses and vehicle were damaged by gunfire.

Through the investigation, officers found that an apparent rifle round shot through a bedroom window, a hallway and was finally stopped by an office wall.

“This is where one of the bullets went in,” daughter Kelsha James described.

James said her mother was in the car behind the shooters when they opened fire – spraying rounds in every direction.

“Next thing I know I saw bullets flying out their windows,” James’ Mom said, “and I swerved over not to get hit.”

James said her mother could’ve been killed.

“They were shooting from the car. It looked like fire was coming out the window,” James’ Mom said, “I was that close.”

Patrol cars and a police helicopter responded. Officers and victims heard gunfire about a block away.

After a nearly three-mile police chase, officers arrested the suspects, Michael Sherrod, 22, and Raquan Savage, 25. Both are charged with armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

During the arrest, police also found two handguns and an assault rifle with live rounds in the vehicle.

“Put the guns down,” James said, “Not only are you vandalizing property, you could’ve taken someone’s life.”

Officers found more than 20 shell casings along the streets.

While nobody was hurt, James can’t say the same for her mom’s came out unscathed. There are bullet holes in the radiator and motor, leaving it immobile.

Without a car, James said it’s been a struggle for her mom to care for her sister who has cerebral palsy and her 89-year-old grandmother in a wheelchair.

“You volunteer at your church. You help out with your grandkids,” James said to her mother. “There are so many other barriers that not having a vehicle has placed you in.”

