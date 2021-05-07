Men shot outside Kansas City, Kansas, auto business

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two men were hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said the men were in the parking lot of an automotive business around 1:30 p.m. A man pulled into the parking lot and fired several times at the men.

Police investigating to determine if the men were targeted, worked at the shop, or just happened to be in the parking lot at the wrong time.

Investigators did not have a suspect description and said no one is in custody as of 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

