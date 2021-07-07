Mercy to require all employees to be vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy will require all current and future employees to be fully vaccinated. The hospital has set Thursday, September 30, 2021 for the complete vaccination date for employees.

Mercy has updated this requirement as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly across the region. Mercy hospatial and clinics have branches in Joplin, Springfield, St. Louis and other locations. Mercy serves communities in Arkanasa and Oklahoma where the number of Delta variant cases are increasing.

“What we are seeing aligns with the Associated Press analysis of CDC data,” said Dr. John Mohart, Mercy’s senior vice president of clinical services. “More than 95% of recent hospitalizations across the U.S. are people who aren’t vaccinated. The data is clear. Vaccination is key to saving lives.”

In Springfield, there are 120 COVID-19 positive patients. There are 27 patients in the ICU: 23 of those patients are on a ventilator, and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

Across the Mercy network, there are 40,000 employees. The Mercy staff with vaccination is at 75%, and 25% are not vaccinated.

“It is essential that we take these steps in order to protect the health of our co-workers and our patients at Mercy,” said Dr. William Sistrunk, Mercy infectious disease specialist. “As health care leaders in our communities, it is important we set the standard to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vaccination is our best defense against the virus and already has provided many of our co-workers with the protection they need to care for our patients. Our goal is to ensure the safest possible work environment for our co-workers and patients while also being a part of the effort to stop the spread of the virus in the communities we serve.”

You can watch the press briefing below.