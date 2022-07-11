MERRIAM, Kan. — The City of Merriam has approved the redevelopment of a former Kmart building.

The former Kmart site, located at 8703 Shawnee Mission Parkway, just east of Interstate 35, has sat vacant since the store closed in 2013.

Plans for the $136 million mixed-use project include four restaurants, two apartment complexes, retail space and a parking garage.

The developer was asking for $30 million in incentives to help subsidize the project.

The existing Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Krispy Kreme in the northwest corner of the property will remain, as will the La Petite Academy in the southeast corner of the property.

The developer intends to create three new 5,600-square-foot restaurants, a 2,100-square-foot drive-thru restaurant and roughly 3,300 square feet of retail space. Plans for Merriam Grand Station also include two new apartment complexes totaling more than 350 units.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.