Merriam City Council fills vacant 4th Ward seat

MERRIAM, Kan. — The Merriam City Council selected a new person to represent the 4th Ward. Monday the council appointed Staci Chivetta to fill the council seat formerly held by Bob Pape.

City Clerk Juliana Pinnick also sworn in Mayor Bob Pape, who starts his first four-year term, and Staci Chivetta, who was appointed to fill in the vacant Ward 4 seat left by Pape. pic.twitter.com/stg8r48O60 — City of Merriam, Kan (@MerriamKS) December 14, 2021

After securing 73 percent of the vote in the Nov. 2 election, Pape was sworn in for his first four-year term as mayor Monday alongside new council members Jacob Laha (Ward 1) and Amy Rider (Ward 2).

Shortly after the general election, the city solicited applications to fill Pape’s vacant seat.

Chivetta, Merriam Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member Billy Croan and Merriam business owner Louis Lambert all applied and were interviewed to fill the role.

Chivetta will now serve alongside councilmember David Neal, whom she ran against in the 2021 general election. Chivetta will fulfil the remaining two years of Pape’s unexpired 4-year term.