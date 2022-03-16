MERRIAM, Kan. — To stay competitive in the job market, the City of Merriam will soon be offering all city employees a new bonus.

Monday the Merriam City Council unanimously approved a one-time retention bonus for city employees. All full-time and regular part-time employees can expect roughly a 4.15% bonus based on their pay as of December 31, 2021. Other part-time or seasonal employees will receive a $100 retention bonus.

“They (employees) make the city,” Mayor Bob Pape said. “In light of the pandemic and all the extra things they had to do, they were still out there having to do their jobs no matter what. I think it’s a good deal.”

The bonus package would cost the city approximately $309,000, and would be paid for using unspent city salaries. City Administrator Chris Engel said due to unfilled positions, the city has roughly $820,000 in unspent salaries leftover in the 2021 budget.

“We have positions we can’t fill. That’s not work that didn’t get done. That’s work that we pushed off on other employees and we made up for with the workforce that we have,” Engel said.

The council also approved a $21,850 contract with McGrath Human Resources Group to conduct a 2022 salary and benefits study. The survey will help the city determine if Merriam employees are being paid a competitive salary compared to other cities in the metro.

Engel said the city is now seeing more competition when it comes to filling positions with the city police department or hiring skilled drivers with CDL licenses.

“We’ve got a lot of vacancies. We’ve got a lot of vacancies in just the market, let alone in our organization,” City Administrator Chris Engel said. “We’re starting to face a run on employees from not just our traditional competition, which is other units of local government, but the private industry.”

The results of the survey will help city staff make recommendations to the city council for next year’s budget. Any salary increases identified by the survey would likely go into effect in 2023.