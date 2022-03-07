MERRIAM, Kan. — A new grant is now available to help upgrade buildings in downtown Merriam.

Monday, the city began accepting applications for the Historic Downtown Exterior Improvement Grant. Property owners within the downtown boundary can apply for funds to help with painting, siding, foundation repair, floodproofing and other exterior building improvements.

Historic Downtown Merriam Exterior Improvement Grant Area

To apply, business owners must complete an application, and provide proof of insurance and paid property tax.

Property owners must invest at least $3,000 to qualify for reimbursements. The grant can cover between $600 to $10,000 in upgrades.

Residential homes do not qualify for the grant. Interior improvements aren’t eligible with the exception of flood proofing and building foundation repairs.

If approved for the grant, all work must be completed by Thursday, September 15.