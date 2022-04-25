MERRIAM, Kan. — The City of Merriam is offering new incentives to encourage more people to compost their food waste.

Residents who buy or build a backyard compost bin can now receive a $40 rebate from the city.

People living in a single family home or duplex must apply by October 31 to be considered for the rebate. All bins must have a lid and sit approximately seven feet from rear and side property lines. City staff will perform an inspection of each bin before any money is distributed to the property owner.

Anyone interested in receiving a rebate must provide a receipt showing the purchase of a compost bin or materials needed to build a compost bin. Applicants will be reimbursed on a first-come, first-served basis until program funds are gone.

Residents can receive an additional $35 if they also attend a virtual composting workshop on Thursday, May 19.

The city is partnering with K-State master gardeners to offer a composting workshop. The virtual class will explain the benefits of using yard waste and compost to retain moisture and enrich the soil in your garden.

Anyone interested in registering for the compost workshop should email their name and address to Andrea Fair at afair@merriam.org to receive a Zoom link.