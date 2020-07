MERRIAM, Kan. — Merriam police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

Keianna Riley was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

She is described as 5-foot-tall, weighing 110 pounds and was wearing blue jean shorts, a red shirt and a gray jacket. Unlike in the photo above, she now has blonde braided hair.

If located, please call police at 913-782-0720.