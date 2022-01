MERRIAM, Kan. — The Merriam Police Department is attempting to locate a 14-year-old girl after she didn’t return home from school.

Police said Nevaeh Amos was last seen at Shawnee Mission North Wednesday morning.

She is described as standing 5’3″ with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merriam Police dispatch at 913-782-0720.