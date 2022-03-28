MERRIAM, Kan. — The Merriam police department is investigating the homicide of a 26-year-old man.

Officers were called to a duplex near West 52nd Street and Knox Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived, police say they found the body of the victim inside a home. The victim’s name has not been released.

Details about what led up to the deadly shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Merriam police at 913-782-0720 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips to the hotline are anonymous.

