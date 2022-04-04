MERRIAM, Kan. — Police are looking for the person or people responsible for shooting several people in Merriam.

The crime happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Police released two surveillance pictures of a car they believe was involved in the shooting. They also want to talk to the driver and anyone else who was inside the car Sunday.

The Dodge Challenger had Missouri license plate GJ1-A7R, but police said that is not an active plate.

Source: Merriam Police Department

Investigators believe the car may have been in the area of Sky Zone near Parkway and Quivira, as well as QuikTrip at Parkway and Goddard, shortly before the shooting happened.

If you can help police identity the owner of the car, or have any other information about the shooting, call police at 913-322-5560.