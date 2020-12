MERRIAM, Kan. — Merriam police are searching for a missing boy that was last seen leaving his school Wednesday.

Tommy Johnson was last seen leaving Arrowhead Day School near W. 66th Terrace and Santa Fe Drive around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

He was last seen wearing a black Shawnee Mission North hoodie, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merriam Police Department at 913-322-5560.