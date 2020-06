MERRIAM, Kan. — Merriam police are searching for a missing boy Monday night.

Malachi Trodman was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police did not immediately provide a location where he was last seen.

He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 180 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, white Nike socks, dark-colored Crocks and a t-shirt.

Anyone who sees Malachi is asked to call Merriam police at 913-782-0720.