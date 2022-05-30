MERRIAM, Kan. — The holiday weekend is the unofficial start to summer.

Kids across the metro spent their Memorial Day at pools or splash pads.

Some started off their summer vacay with a splash at the Merriam Community Center.

“I was like the first person here and then it started to get more packed around 1:30,” said swimmer Ramya Boggs.



It was the first time the outdoor pool opened for the year.

The indoor pool is open year round.



This time last year there wasn’t as many flips in the outdoor pool.



Employees blame the pandemic.



“We had normal operations last year, but people, I think, were still hesitant about COVID, being face-to-face with somebody and just being in close proximity with people,” aquatic supervisor Cole Surber said.



There were also splashes and dunks in the indoor pool as well.



The community center had its grand opening last year, during the pandemic, so this was the first big day for aquatic crews.



“A couple of us got here a little early to finish setting everything up and get lane lines in and make sure diving boards and everything were ready to prep,” Surber said.

“About noon we got a flood of people come in and it’s been a good thing.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.