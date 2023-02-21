The City of Merriam is collecting unwanted plastic packaging to be recycled into a community bench. Image provided by the City of Merriam.

MERRIAM, Kan. — The City of Merriam is rolling out a new type of recycling program to convert unwanted plastics into a comfortable place to kick your feet up.

The city has partnered with NexTrex to collect plastic packaging that will be used to create a new bench for the city.

The city is collecting multiple forms of plastic including:

Plastic grocery bags

Bubble wrap

Paper towel or toilet paper packaging

Newspaper sleeves

Cereal and bread bags (after all crumbs have been removed)

Produce bags

Packaging marked Plastic #2 or Plastic #4 next to the general recycling symbol

Collection bins are available for plastic drop-off at the Merriam Community Center at 6040 Slater St. and at City Hall. The city hopes to collect up to 500 pounds of plastic packaging in the next six months.

Once the city meets its collection goal, it will hold a contest for residents to vote on where the new bench should be placed.