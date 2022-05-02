PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The new Meta data center, slated to bring 100 permanent jobs and an $800 million investment to Platte County will also leave a huge mark on the local school district it will join.

It’s part of the ongoing trend of massive population growth in Platte County, which saw its population more than double from 1980 through 2018.

“If you look at the county and where growth may occur, you’re looking at Platte County School District,” said Platte County School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Reik.

That means much of Dr. Reik’s time leading the district has been influenced by growth management, figuring out where to add to existing school facilities and build new ones.

“We’re talking about large numbers here in terms of financial benefit to the school district,” said Dr. Reik. “Along with teaching and learning, we’re also a business. New revenue streams create new opportunities for kids.”

Dr. Reik says he hopes those opportunities come not only from tax dollars but also from partnerships with the companies investing in Platte County development.

The tax incentive package for the data center results in an average of $5 million a year to the district in each of the next 25 years.

“They will be, immediately, even with the incentive terms, they will be our number one taxpayer in the school district,” said Dr. Reik.

Meta’s influence is also part of the benefits. Other companies could decide Platte County is a good place to make a large investment nearby to be close to the tech company’s location.

One potential spot could be the KCI 29 Logistics Park, which is being marketed to companies across the nation as a potential mega site because it’s 3,000+ acres of land and potential to one day hold roughly 9,000 jobs.

That could also spell more revenue for the Platte County School District in the future.

“When you start looking at potential ancillary development that may benefit from them being close to Meta and the infrastructure that they put in, the benefit could be phenomenal in terms of what it does for us in being able to manage our growth,” said Dr. Reik.

The work has already started on the new data center and Meta says it will be operational in 2024.

