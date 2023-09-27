OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park antique mall has reopened days after the state seized its assets for not paying sales tax.

Kansas Department of Revenue agents and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office executed a tax warrant and shut down Metcalf Antique Mall last week.

KDOR said the business didn’t pay over $60,000 in sales tax over multiple months.

The agency said it seized all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory, as well as personal property belonging to the owner.

The closure was a shock to vendors and customers last week.

But on Tuesday, Metcalf Antique Mall opened its doors once again and resumed normal hours.

Court documents show the business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

Pending an upcoming hearing, Metcalf Antique Mall appears to have struck a deal to reopen and pay back the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Court documents say if the antique mall doesn’t meet the repayment requirements, the state can “take any collections activity it would otherwise have.”