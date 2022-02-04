KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a conspiracy to manufacture and sell crystal meth near a Kansas City elementary school.

Federal prosecutors said the four used a rental house near Melcher Elementary School to convert large amounts of liquid methamphetamine into crystal meth. They alleged it began in 2014 and lasted until agents raided the house in 2018.

Jose Vieyra-Lopez, 37, a citizen of Mexico, Megan Eubanks, 40, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Victor Suarez-Gallardo, 33, of Kansas, each pleaded guilty to manufacturing and distributing meth within 1,000 feet of a school.

Ruben Ortiz-Vieyra, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy last month.

Investigators said a confidential informant bought meth from Eubanks in April and May 2018, and that Ortiz-Vieyra was involved in the transactions.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home where Eubanks’ lived on May 15, 2018. They seized methamphetamine, marijuana, guns, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a counterfeit $100 bill.

Two days later, officers executed a second search warrant. It was at a house associated with Ortiz-Vieyra and Suarez-Gallardo. Instead of finding furniture inside the house, officers said they only found a black cooking stand with a pan sitting on it. Investigators said there was liquid methamphetamine in the pan.

Court documents state the house near East 40th Street and Chelsea Avenue was less than 485 feet from Melcher Elementary School.

Ortiz-Vieyra later admitted he rented houses to make meth. Court paperwork also state he told investigators that he sold the drugs he made to Eubanks and other people.

Investigators arrested Suarez-Gallardo after seeing him at the house. He then identified Ortiz-Vieyra as the cook of the operation after his arrest.

As part of the plea deal the defendants must pay more than $1 million and each face a prison term of 10 years to life when they are sentenced.