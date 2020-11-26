Metro 10-year-old, inspired by Chiefs players donating, makes it his mission to help others this Thanksgiving

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Thankfulness doesn’t come with an age restriction.

One industrious young man from Johnson County, Kansas made gratitude his mission on Thanksgiving Day, helping others in the community feed their families.

“When COVID-19 hit, I kind of worried about other people, and thought if their life would be hard because I knew mine was ok,” Jack Karpinski, 10, said on Thursday.

Karpinski, a fourth-grader who hails from Lenexa, isn’t old enough to drive, but he’s driving others to share. He’s spent the past couple of weeks producing short video clips for social media, asking others to share donations of canned goods and cash, all of which is meant for Harvesters.

The Karpinski family spent the day driving a rented U-Haul truck around Johnson County collecting hundreds of canned goods and around $9,000 in cash that will go to the metro’s top food pantry.

The Karpinskis used a Go Fund Me account to generate most of that money.

“(People in need) can’t afford food and water to survive and all that stuff, so I decided to help them with picking up water, sports drinks and canned goods,” Karpinski said.

Jack’s father, John Karpinski, said the family is always encouraging Jack to show kindness to others, and Jack was inspired with he saw various Kansas City Chiefs players donating to metro food pantries. Several Chiefs players have made large donations to Harvesters. Jack said he’s inspired by that, and wants to beat their top displays of generosity.

“We started talking about ideas, and we said — we don’t have anything to do on Thanksgiving. Let’s go around town and see friends and family we don’t get to see,” John Karpinski said. “Something like this helps reinforce that he does listen. He does care about helping other people.”

The Karpinskis and their U-Haul truck made more than 30 stops to collect donated food on Thursday. John Karpinski said he believes Jack’s efforts will purchase more than 27,000 meals for less-fortunate families through Harvesters.