Metro auto care professionals say pandemic has caused delays in getting parts

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Be prepared to wait a little longer if your car is headed for the grease rack.

Several auto care professionals in the Kansas City metro said there’s a delay in getting the parts they need to make repairs. That’s causing mechanics and their clients to play the waiting game.

Anytime there’s a change in the weather, business picks up around the auto repair shops. A number of car care pros complained to FOX4 that it’s taking longer to get parts from automakers for their customer’s cars.

Mechanics prefer those parts, rather than the aftermarket ones from auto parts stores, because they last longer and they have better warranties.

Interruptions in production due to the pandemic have put some parts-makers behind, and it’s trickled down to local repair shops, such as Salvation Auto Repairs in Grandview, where owner Chris Hearld says customers are being patient.

“We’re the first person a customer comes to when there’s a problem,” Hearld said. “We have to be that buffer between whoever doesn’t have the parts and the customer. Luckily, we have really good customer support. I think the whole pandemic has settled a lot of people down and they understand the wait as well.”

Hearld said shipping delays have also created delays in getting parts to local repair shops. One body shop operator in the metro told FOX4 one client has been waiting for eight weeks for repairs to their car.