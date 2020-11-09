Metro Biden supporters excited for historic Vice President Kamala Harris

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kamala Harris is making history as the first woman, first Black and first Indian vice president elect of the United States.

“It’s pretty remarkable and a huge deal and definitely portrays the progression that’s happening for equal rights. Not only for gender, but also for race,” Mallory Richardson said.

Some people say Harris will add a different perspective to the White House.

“I think it’s a really good step in the right direction, personally. I’m a really big proponent on having a lot of diversity not only in politics, but also in the world in general,” Aaron Renshaw said.

With Harris breaking through this glass ceiling, supporters hope this is just the start for women and minorities.

“I’m actually excited that Kamala Harris is providing a lot of empowerment. She’s paving a way for a new generation of people to come through,” Nicholas Makarenko said.

Supporters of Biden and Harris say their election to office won’t solve all the problems. But it’s a step in the right direction.