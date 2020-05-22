Metro blood centers down to 2-day supply as pandemic continues to affect donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blood stores across the metro continue to dwindle as restrictions and fears over the pandemic affect blood donations nationwide.

Seven metro blood centers are down to two-day supplies, according to Chelsea Smith with the Community Blood Center of Greater KC. That’s drastically lower than they had in March as the pandemic really began taking a toll on normal operations.

Normally, the blood centers like to have seven days worth of blood. In an earlier interview on March 19, Smith said centers had about five days worth of blood after having to cancel hundreds of blood drives. By April 11, 18,000 blood drives had been canceled nationwide. Since then, blood donations have remained at a minimum trickle.

The shortage also comes at a time when donations normally slow down anyway. Smith has said summer is their slowest time of year.

Although drives can’t happen at the moment, blood centers continue to take donations at several locations. Smith said each place has set up multiple safety measures, and people shouldn’t feel afraid to give blood.

There is no upper age limit. If you take medication, you should call and ask if you are OK to donate before going in.

You can make an appointment online by going here: https://www.redcross.org/