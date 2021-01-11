Metro boy scout’s initiative honors frontline workers with Chiefs popcorn tins

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A local boy is honoring people on the frontlines during the pandemic through popcorn. He’s getting the community involved in giving back, too.

“I got this from selling a lot,” Billy Lee said pointing at his badge.

Billy Lee the Popcorn King earned a new badge that “pops” on his uniform.

“Billy went above and beyond selling popcorn and he did it in a creative way,” Boy Scouts of America Director of Marketing Matt Armstrong said.

The 9-year-old came up with #BillysHeroes during the annual Boy Scouts of America Fundraiser.

“It was amazing,” Billy said.

For every $35 donation, Billy and sister sidekick Lucy would deliver a Super Bowl Chiefs popcorn tin to a team working on the frontlines during the pandemic. Firefighters and paramedics in Prairie Village and Kansas City, Mo. got to chow down on some white cheddar and caramel.

“It just kind of took off,” Billy’s dad Brian Lee said.

Billy didn’t forget about the teachers, nurses, senior living center employees and police officers either.

“Because they’re really working hard for us and our safety,” Billy said.

Overall, Billy was the number-two seller in the council, which includes 19 metro counties. He was also the number-one seller of the Chiefs tins. He sold 235 of them, 40 of which were bought for Billy’s Heroes.

All that scored him two tickets to his first Chiefs game.

“Him going out selling popcorn, but also giving back and that’s truly what scouting is all about,” Armstrong said. “Making our communities a better place to live and doing that through popcorn is pretty cool.”

Mission Police recognized Billy and Lucy with a Challenge Coin.

“Very proud. We couldn’t be more proud,” Lee said. “He worked hard all season long and it really paid off.”

They became heroes themselves by the end of the two-month season. Mom and dad bought a tin in Billy’s honor.

“Billy answered the call,” Armstrong said.

A portion of the money scouts make during the popcorn fundraiser goes into their Scout Account to pay for dues and uniforms. Billy decided to donate 10% of what was bought online to Harvesters.

