LENEXA, Kan. — Ice cream and designer wedding gowns don’t usually go hand-in-hand, but it’s a match made in bridal heaven this month at Essense of Australia in Lenexa, Kansas.

Essense of Australia will host bridal shop owners from across the country to view the shops latest fashion trends.

There will be a special treat served each day of the Gown Gallery event. The Golden Scoop’s “Super Scoopers” will be serving ice cream to attendees in hopes of cooling off from the summer heat and spreading the word about what the local non-profit organization does.

The Golden Scoop, located in Overland Park, provides job opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. They aim to foster an environment where Golden Scoop employees are mentored, inspired, and equipped to succeed in their jobs and their lives.

The Golden Scoop will soon open up a second location in Independence.