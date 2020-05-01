Metro businesses’ openings vary as some stay-at-home orders come to an end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just in the five major counties of the Kansas City metro, reopening dates range from Monday in Platte and Clay counties, all the way to May 15 for certain operations in Kansas City, Missouri.

The variation in rules and regulations can make it confusing for consumers, especially when you can drive a mile or two and find a whole new set of guidelines.

Many businesses are also simply choosing to go their own way.

Downtown Liberty is almost lifeless. The only traffic in sight are a few bicyclists and the occasional take-out coffee drinker But Monday, the area has the green light to reopen.

“Lord, I would just love to raise the blinds, open the door, and just say hello! It’s gotten lonely,” Jean Warren, owner of James Country Mercantile, said.

Her business is one of a handful of downtown Liberty companies planning to open up shop Monday. However, there will be some changes, including shorter store hours and no more than five people inside at a time.

“We’re going to do as much as we can by appointment to make sure we stay to that. If people have a mask, we ask they wear it,” Warren said.

Many other local Liberty businesses tell FOX4 they plan to wait to open, even though they’re allowed to open May 4.

Warren said that, even though she’ll be back, many war reenactments people shop with her for are canceled. She said her business will take a long time to recover.

“My business will probably be impacted to the end of the year,” she said.

Just two miles up the road, in Kansas City, Missouri, there’s a whole different set of rules. Some businesses can reopen May 6 with the mayor’s 10/10/10 rule.

Salon Oasis will be ready for what the city calls a “soft opening.”

“We’re not booking like we’d normally book. We’re putting space between people,” Salon Oasis & Day Spa president Karen Mitchell-Wood. “Not all my staff is going to be coming back on the 6th, so we’ve given our staff the choice whether they feel good and comfortable to come back.”

She’s also stepping up cleaning and asking customers to wait in the car until their stylist is ready.

“We want to be safe and everyone to be healthy, and that’s with the team and the clients,” Roxanne Nguyen-Hansen, owner of Nail Society & Lacquer Room KC across the street, said.

She said they are holding off their opening indefinitely, but it will be after May 15. Once they do open, clients will find plexiglass table guards and staff wearing face shields.

Bottom line, if you’re itching to get out on Monday, you can’t rely on the reopening guidelines alone.

You will definitely want to check with any business you’d like to visit because owners are taking their own individual precautions, regardless of the calendar date.

It’s all in hopes of keeping you and their employees safe as well as preventing a second wave of virus infection.