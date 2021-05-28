Metro Catholics return to in-church Mass with ‘Come Home to Communion’ campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph is launching a new campaign to encourage Catholics to return to full participation in parish communities.

While those still at-risk for coronavirus or those caring for ailing loves ones are still excused from in-church participation, local church leaders are rolling out the ‘Come Home to Communion’ effort for the 98 parishes in the diocese.

“Celebrating the Mass on TV and on Facebook Live, it was very tedious,” said Fr. Andres Moreno at St. Anthony Catholic Church in KC’s Old Northeast neighborhood. “Also, it was boring. I can say that, it was not my cup of tea.”

Longtime parishioners at St. Anthony, like Sylvia Raya, said it’s the news they’ve been praying for.

“It’s everything to me, I love my church,” Raya told FOX4. “I love our priest and most of all the parishioners; everyone is welcoming, everyone invites others.”

Due to greatly improved conditions, Bishop James Johnston removed all diocesan restrictions put in place during the pandemic.

Since the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph spans 27 counties in north and western Missouri, encompassing urban, suburban and rural communities, parishes have been impacted by COVID-19 in different ways. The emergence from pandemic restrictions reflects the specific locations and needs of each parish community and will differ from parish to parish.

Those with questions about individual parish guidelines are encouraged to contact the Parish Office. A map of parishes in the diocese and contact information for each can be found online.

