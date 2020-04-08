Metro church known for its witty signs shares Easter message during time of social distancing

Prairie Village, Kan. — Asbury United Methodist Church is known for fun and witty signs, and now the church is sharing a message about Easter in the time of social distancing.

The sign outside the Prairie Village church reads, “Easter joy won’t come from worship in a crowded room.”

Asbury has moved worship services online to protect the health of congregants and the community, but it doesn’t mean that people aren’t tuning in for the message, according to Rev. Gayla Rapp, the church’s senior pastor.

“Last week, we had 900 people worshiping with us online. Its been amazing the number of people watching it online.”

As for the sign itself, the message actually came from a hymn that was shared with churches on Facebook.

“We have been putting up signs to try and offer support and inspiration to everybody working in the health care field, and since it is Holy Week we decided to put up a sign for Easter that expressed hope during these difficult times,” Rev. Rapp said.

And although some might miss the community of in-person worship service, Rev. Rapp says that the meaning of Easter is the same.

“I would say to people, we are not going to be in packed churches and there will still be Easter. There will still be God and there will still be resurrection.”

You can find more information about Asbury United Methodist Church and worship times here.