Metro church taking precautions to keep members healthy and safe from coronavirus

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- With the first case of the coronavirus in the metro announced Saturday, churches around Kansas City were using precautions to keep parishioners safe and healthy Sunday.

People attending the early service at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood are usually greeted with a hearty handshake. But not Sunday morning.

“What we are encouraging them to do now is to fist bump or elbow bump rather than shake a guests’ hands, just so we limit skin to skin contact,” Director of hospitality Yvonne Gentile said.

Between services, volunteers were wiping down door handles and other high traffic surfaces. But the biggest change Sunday morning was inside the service where Pastor Adam Hamilton is taking a cue from the archdioceses of Seattle where the largest coronavirus outbreak in the country is.

“I have very little concern about coronavirus for you, but I want us to be smart and wise so today and for the next few weeks we are going to receive the bread only,” Pastor Hamilton told church members.

That means no dipping the bread in a communal cup for the first time ever. The Church of the Resurrection just served bread with no symbolic juice.

And folks giving and receiving communion used sanitizer between each exchange.

The Church of the Resurrection has always had hand sanitizing stations outside their doors for congregants to use on the way in or out of the sanctuary, but the problem now is going to be restocking that as supplies of hand sanitizer across the country are running very low.

Still it didn't stop long time members from coming.

“We have to take precautions that make sense, church member Mickey Vena said. “But we don’t need to be scared to get together and meet as a group.”

Church leaders are ready to take further actions should an actual outbreak of the virus occur.

“If things would escalate, we would probably look at curtailing some of our services,” Cathy Bien, with the church said. “We will always have services, but it might be worship online.”

But for now, proactive measures will continue as will prayers that the spread of the coronavirus will soon come to an end. If the spread of the coronavirus in the metro does escalate, the church says they would also have to reconsider visits to hospitals and nursing homes and come up with more creative ways to minister to those in need.