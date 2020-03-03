Metro company working with hospitals to disinfect against potential coronavirus exposure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lenexa, Kan. – Fulton Medical Center installed a new disinfectant system last week produced by Overland Park’s Danolyte Global.

The hospital, managed by Leawood’s Noble Health Corp. said it pushed up its timeline for installation because of mounting concerns about COVID-19 coronavirus.

"This is a top-of-mind issue for hospitals. It has been long before the coronavirus became top-of-mind for every human being on the planet now,” Noble Health Corp. Executive Vice President Don Peterson said.

RELATED: Metro health officials preparing for coronavirus in case local cases appear

Hospitals use everything from disinfectant wipes and sprays to more expensive ultra-violet systems to try to disinfect hospitals.

But Peterson said most techniques and systems have their flaws.

"It has to actually be touched by the UV rays in order to destroy the bacteria that's there under the beds, under the tables, under the chairs. That's not happening,” Peterson said of the ultraviolet germicidal irradiation.

Jody Julian, president of Danolyte Global, believes his company has come up with what could be a game-changer in efforts to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

"There's a fear. People are afraid that we don't have any solutions for this, and what we are here to say -- there are solutions, especially when you are talking about environmental solutions.” Julian said.

Danolyte starts with a literal solution made of brine and water produced by a generator.

The fully automated industrial systems are then placed in places like hospitals, producing 75 gallons a day of the disinfectant or more.

"Really what we've done is stolen a little something from Mother Nature because the active ingredient in this product is something called hypochlorous acid and is something found in the human body,” Julian said.

The company boasts it’s highly potent and 100 times more effective than bleach. But although it’s toxic to pathogens, it’s not to the people spraying it.

Larger systems have 360 degree sprayers that can be placed in hospital rooms or wherever you want to disinfect. But they also use hand-held electrostatic sprayers. Electrostatic is important, because it means the droplets reach everywhere.

"If I was to stand here with the sprayer and spray this room and just go like this, zig-zag across this room, you could come under here and wipe your finger and you'd find it under here,” Julian said, reaching under a table.

Fulton Medical Center, between Jefferson City and Columbia, estimates the $35,000 system will end up costing the hospital about $1 every time they disinfect a hospital room.

"Is it worth it to spend that dollar to make sure the environment (hospital room) is safe? Absolutely,” Peterson said.

Danolyte still needs to undergo rigorous testing before the company knows for sure it kills the novel coronavirus.

Julian said he’s confident it will since it’s worked on every other virus like it.