Metro counselors concerned stay-at-home is taking toll on mental health

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The number of people who need mental health services may be increasing during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

Doctors and counselors believe all the new stresses are taking a toll.

There’s been a 30% increase in mental health warmline calls from teens and others overwhelmed by infection risks, isolation and other stresses. Warmlines are numbers people can call to get support and learn about mental health resources.

At the University of Kansas Hospital’s Marillac campus, there’s been a dramatic drop in patients seeking treatment to prevent suicide.

Doctors are concerned that suicidal risks and depression among teens haven’t gone away, but that parents may be reluctant to seek help for fear of exposing their children to the coronavirus.

Marillac has taken measures to prevent the spread of infection, by disinfecting, using personal protective equipment and maintaining social distancing whenever possible.

“We are seeing more kids come in after an attempt as opposed to before,” said Dr. Mitchell Douglass, medical director of KU’s Marillac campus. “It’s certainly why we take care of them. In an ideal situation we were seeing before, kids could come in with thoughts of hurting themselves. That was being picked up by the school system or parents and then getting treatment beforehand.”

Douglass is concerned that Marillac has a lot of beds available that wouldn’t be this time of year, if it were not for the pandemic.

At Mental Health America of the Heartland, counselors have expanded the hours of their mental health warmline. And while callers may not be suicidal yet, more certainly are struggling with mental health issues during the public health crisis.

Video chats and tele-health services that protect privacy also have been useful during this time.

If you are concerned about being stressed out, you can call the Compassionate Ear Warmline at 913-281-2251.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself, please call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).