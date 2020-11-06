Metro couple gets engaged at Trump rally in Las Vegas on eve of election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The outcome of the election has yet to be decided in Nevada. But at a Trump rally in Las Vegas the day before the election, one metro woman said “yes” to the man of her dreams after he popped the question in a patriotic fashion.

Daniel Fry proposed to Oliva Hargreaves as hundreds of Trump supporters cheered them on.

“I knew I was going to do it at some point by the end of 2020, and I had a number of dates in my mind,” Fry said.

He decided to propose at a Trump rally hosted by the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. Fry was in town helping his friend and Republican congressional candidate Dan Rodimer with his campaign.

“He ended his speech and then said, ‘One last thing, I want to recognize all these people that came out from Kansas City to help with my campaign. Daniel Fry and Olivia, are you here?'” Fry said.

“I was shocked, but so excited and happy to share that moment together,” Hargreaves said.

They’ve been friends for six years but started dating in 2019. One of their first dates was supposed to be a group trip to the White House in Washington D.C., but none of their other friends showed up.

“We were like, ‘Where’s everyone at?'” Hargreaves said. “Everyone was too tired from celebrating the night before, and so we got a private [tour]. It was like being on ‘The Bachelor’ and having a private date. It was really cool.”

The couple said people showed them an outpouring of support at the rally, including Donald Trump Jr.

“He just gave us a quick congratulations,” Fry said. “He thought it was really cool that we got to do it there.”

“In that moment, he was just there to celebrate with us, and I think that really speaks a lot to them and their family,” Hargreaves said.

The couple said they hope President Donald Trump goes onto a second term, and the whole Trump family is invited to their wedding.

“Regardless of the outcome of the election, it was a cool honor to be able to share that with so many people who love our current president,” Fry said.

Hargreaves’ ring is heart-shaped and a Fry family heirloom. The couple hopes to get married in 2021 but said they are watching the pandemic and how it evolves.