Metro COVID-19 patient who spent 22 days on ventilator gets homecoming surprise

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — His welcome home party seemed unlikely last month.

“Twice the doctors called my family and told them I wasn’t going to live,” 55-year-old Bobby Green said.

But Friday night, the Lee’s Summit coronavirus patient returned home to a throng of well-wishers who lined the street around his home.

Green spent 22 days on a ventilator and a month in intensive care at St. Luke’s East Hospital. His mom and best friend lost their fights with COVID-19 while he was in the hospital, but Green survived.

He was admitted to the hospital March 30 with what he thought was a sinus infection.

“I just remember getting sick and I told my wife that I needed to go the emergency room,” Green said.

Within hours of arriving at the hospital, he was placed on a ventilator.

“We really didn’t think he’d leave the hospital,” Dr. Jessica Lee said.

His kidneys failed, meaning he had to have continual dialysis, and doctors had to paralyze him to try to keep him alive.

“The first 17 to 18 days were really kind of dire. Moment to moment we really weren’t sure,” Lee said.

His family, including his wife and daughters couldn’t visit, all they could do was pray.

“Even the doctors and the nurses they would call me and pray with me,” his wife Wanda Green said.

Lee said patients on ventilators in the metro are having greater success than other parts of the country. She thinks part of that’s as doctors learn more about the disease they’re using blood thinners to prevent blood clots that have contributed to the deaths of many patients.

When doctors finally took Green off the ventilator, they had to deliver difficult news.

“Unfortunately we had to tell him that both his mother and his best friend passed away from coronavirus while he was in the fight of his life,” Lee said.

But Green kept fighting and was wheeled out of the hospital to the cheers of the entire COVID unit. He spent several days at a progressive care center where he’s been getting his strength back.

Finally, on Friday he was able to return home to the chants of, “Bobby, Bobby, Bobby!”

“I just thank God that he survived,” his wife said.

“You hope people care and are concerned but you just never know,” Bobby Green said as he gazed at all those well-wishers.