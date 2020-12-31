Metro crews prepare for long night ahead of winter storm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The roads could be a major concern once the anticipated storm delivers its ice and snow early Friday morning.

Municipal trucks are prepared and so are private companies who make their payroll by cleaning a path on streets and parking lots. As of Thursday evening, road crews are playing the waiting game, preparing for a potentially long night on the highways and byways.

Greg Scharff, superintendent of public works for the City of Overland Park, said his department has prepared 50 trucks for the oncoming weather event. Scharff said the city has 13,000 tons of salt at the ready, and his staff is prepared to clear 2,000 miles of roadways. Scharff said his crews are due back to work at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“To do a shift, and we do two 12-hour shifts, we have almost 80 people on a shift,” Scharff said. “We had the day shift come in today. We instructed our night shift to stay home, so they’re rested for tonight. They’re coming in at seven tonight. We’ll go out and start pretreating the roads.”

Smaller operations are also getting ready for a big night. Tyrone Wilson, who started TLC Lawncare this summer, is prepared to make the rounds in Lee’s Summit and Kansas City, Missouri. Wilson is one of many independent contractors advertising their snow removal services on Craigslist. Wilson’s Ford truck is loaded with salt and an eight-foot snowplow.

“If it comes through like it is, I expect it to be busy the whole New Year’s Day up until nightfall,” Wilson said. “Later on tonight, I’ll load that spreader up and get salt in it. Two tons of salt. I start pretreating around midnight. That gives me a little leeway once the ice and snow comes. It gives me something so I can break it up when the snow gets on top of it.”

In Missouri, a MoDOT spokesperson said trucks will be active on Jackson County’s roads by 9 p.m., pretreating roads for the winter blast that’s expected. Scharff and Wilson both mentioned the need for driver caution when encountering snoplows and snow removal vehicles on the road, since many crashes involving plows take place every winter.