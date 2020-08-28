Metro doctor worried about COVID-19 cases in kids, CDC’s new testing guideline

KANSAS CITY, Mo — COVID-19 in children is on the rise, and local doctors are seeing more children spreading the virus.

Pediatrician Dr. Melanie Lively’s social media post is drawing attention to the danger of the virus in kids. Her post reads, “My heart is breaking. In between patient today, I cried.”

It goes on to tell a heartbreaking story.

“So the story that I wrote about was referencing a patient who I had just seen,” Lively told FOX4. “A little girl who I just asked during a routine exam to take a big deep breaths for me, and her taking big deep breaths was painful. And she winced and she would get tears in her eyes, and it’s horrible.”

What used to be a rare occurrence is now becoming more routine.

“It is very obvious to me that this infection is spreading through children to other children to homes, and I don’t know how that can be refuted,” Lively said.

Melyssa Blanchette, a mom of two, did everything possible to keep COVID-19 out of her home — until three weeks ago, when she was notified by her 22-month-old daughter’s daycare that a teacher tested positive.

“My world was rocked,” Blanchette said. “I felt like I had failed as a parent.”

Her daughter tested positive, and then so did her husband.

“He was considered positive asymptomatic because he had had no symptoms,” Blanchette said.

One day after his positive test, the couple’s 6-year-old daughter threw up. She was diagnosed with COVID-19, too.

Three family members in one week with little to no symptoms.

This week, the CDC reversed course, saying people exposed to the virus but not showing symptoms should not be tested, even though medical experts believe up to 50% of the spread is by asymptomatic people.

The announcement left Lively in disbelief.

“The emotions behind being in clinic is, you just feel kind of unguided sometimes,” Lively said. “There’s still just so much of the unknown and so much that we kind of have to find out for ourselves.”

Lively is among a group of physicians who are concerned with the unknowns of COVID-19. She will proceed by advising her patients who have been exposed to be tested, especially since many children are going back to school and resuming activities.