Metro experts warn of misinformation being spread on social media claiming to cure COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is no cure for COVID-19. However, a post going around Facebook claims it can help you treat COVID-19 at home. Experts say this copy & paste cure is anything but accurate.

Burton Kelso owns Integral Solutions and is a technology expert. He says copy and pasting, liking, and sharing posts like this can spread misinformation like wildfire.

“If you see it online, then it must be true, right?” Kelso joked.

The post has a number of things you can do from waking up every 15 minutes to walk around, to making berry smoothies, and not eating pork. Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System says bacon has nothing to do with a COVID-19 diagnosis, and you should eat it if you’re hungry — at least in moderation.

He says an essential part of recovering from COVID-19 is rest, and waking up every 15 minutes will only make you tired.

“If you are at home and not having to go to the hospital, that could certainly interrupt your sleep and make you even more at risk of having problems and issues during the day, especially if you go multiple days without very good rest,” Hawkinson said.

He says some of the information in the post is harmless, some is wrong, and some is baffling. Proscribing Azithromycin, a common antibiotic, for COVID-19 is one.



“We would never do that. That’s not part of standard of care. There is no call. There is no reason for azithromycin for COVID-19. dexamethasone, yes, but those are for people who are in the hospital and meet certain criteria. They’re not for everybody,” Hawkinson said.

Kelso said these posts are common, and rarely will you be able to track down its origin.



“It’s really hard to do research to find the background of those posts. But it’s very easy for anyone to create any of those copy and share codes. So, people really need to be on the lookout, because there are a lot of imitators out there that are looking to share posts that either are going to share misinformation, or going to share information that could cause harm to you or your family,” Kelso said.



Both Hawkinson and Kelso agree the best sources for information is from your doctor, local health departments, or websites like the CDC, NIH, and other reputable medical organizations.