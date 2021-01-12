Metro family waiting for justice in killing of mother of 3, says they were not told case was closed

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors will not press charges against a man who shot and killed his girlfriend, 29-year-old Kiera Cline in July of 2018, ruling the shooting was justifiable.

This ruling was determined in January of 2019, yet the family of the victim claims they were never told.

“I reached out continuously, phone calls and we were told throughout this whole time that the investigation and that this case was open,” said the victim’s mother, Marquita Davis. “If I wouldn’t have had to go out and spend money for a private investigator, I would never known.”

Davis says the family is grappling with the news and wondering how to proceed after believing they were on the track to seeking justice.

Prosecutors say evidence supports the victim broke into the suspects home and he shot her in self-defense believing she was a burglar and shooting in self-defense.

Family does not feel the self-defense claim is justified in this case, especially knowing the pair’s history of domestic violence.

“Everyone has a right to know what happened and if they closed the case, then why hasn’t that been told to me and told to the family?” Davis said. “I can’t tell her children them what happened to their mom, because I don’t know what happened to their mom. I feel victimized over again. Not only from a gentleman I opened my doors to, but from the law. That causes no closure, and enormous amount of pain.”

Davis believes her daughter’s ex-boyfriend is getting away with murder.

The family says they want someone to take another look at this case and would like to see charges or repercussions and a closer look into what they believe are inconsistencies in the case.

“I just don’t understand why they can just take a life and make it meaningless. Because that’s what I feel from the justice system has happened and what’s happening, Davis said. “She was a mother of three, she was a hospice, worker, she was going back to school to become a nurse and help run our family business, she was more than that.”

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office was adamant a prosecutor who handled the case says they met with the family.

The family started a non-profit called “Butterflies for Kiki” to remember their daughter and bring awareness to domestic violence.