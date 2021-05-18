Metro father charged after taking 2-year-old daughter; triggering AMBER Alert, prosecutors say

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Prosecutors charged 25-year-old De’Shawn Barr-Cotton with kidnapping, armed criminal action, and other crimes.

He was arrested on May 13, a week after investigators said he abducted his 2-year-old daughter and assaulted her mother at gunpoint on May 5, 2021.

Police issued an AMBER Alert, and found the little girl about 3 hours later with family. She was not injured.

Barr-Cotton is scheduled to be in court for a bond reduction hearing next week and a preliminary hearing on June 18.

FOX4 ran a check on De’Shawn Barr-Cotton. We learned that he has been convicted of multiple felonies including unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree burglary.

