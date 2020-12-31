Metro grocery stores keep busy as residents prepare for winter storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grocery stores across the metro are packed as people prepare for the winter storm ahead.

“As soon as you say snow and ice,” Cosentino’s Price Chopper Store Director Chris Paine said.

People flocked to Price Chopper, near 103rd and Stateline preparing for the wintery storm.

Paine said it’s one of the busiest New Year’s Eves he’s seen, but not because of the holiday.

“I know it’s going to be crazy,” Shopper Liz Peete said.

Most of the metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning from midnight to 8 p.m. Friday.

Several inches of snow on top of ice are expected to create issues for travel New Year’s Day.

“I don’t like to shop when the weather’s bad,” Shopper Michael Shirley said.

Shirley went to five stores including Price Chopper.

“It’s been busy every place,” Shirley said.

He’s one of many stocking up on bread, milk, bananas and maybe some fun for New Year’s Eve.

“You’ve got to get all your party stuff in,” Shopper Vanessa Wrisley said. “Typical lines, down the frozen food isle. Everyone’s just trying to grab what they can to make sure they’re stocked up.

Wrisley said finding a shopping cart was difficult. Still, she chose hospitality over hostility heading into 2021.

“There was like no carts and so I’m like giving, like if I get a cart I want to give it to an elderly person so they don’t have to walk in and not have anything,” Wrisley said. “It’s way, way packed.”

Shirley saw his fair share of kindness at the grocery store, too.

“This is the third in a row I’ve had a few items and the person behind my let me through,” Shirley said. “I think they’re thoughtful and I think everybody’s trying to do the best we can and I think we’re all excited about 2020 being over.”

With the storm coming, it’s best to just kick back and stay home Friday.

If you have to get out, Price Chopper is open New Year’s Day with regular hours.