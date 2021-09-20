Metro health experts weigh in after Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works on children ages 5 to 11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health experts say there’s a possibility kids ages 5 to 11 could get the COVID-19 vaccine around Halloween.

This comes after Pfizer announced its data shows the vaccine works well for children in that age group, so now it needs FDA approval.

“All my kids are under the age of 12 and it’s about time they start doing vaccinations for younger kids,” Gwen Walker, a parent said.

“I don’t necessarily think that we would have her get the vaccine just because it’s still so new,” Ayanna Norwood, a parent said.

When it comes to the younger population getting the COVID-19 vaccine there is still a divide in opinions between parents.

Some won’t risk getting their child the shot, but others can’t wait for their kid’s to have the opportunity.

Their opportunity might be soon since Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11.

The company will file soon for formal FDA authorization.

“Remember this adds another layer of protection for kids as they’re in school,” Dr. Angela Myers, Infectious Diseases Division Director with Children’s Mercy Hospital, said. “So, we’re doing lots of different things. We’re keeping kids masked, we’re trying to do that three feet distance. This is just one extra thing we can do to help prevent infections in the first place.”

Myers said they’ve been waiting for this day.

In April, the hospital announced it enrolled around 75 children from six months old to 11 years old in a clinical trial for the Pfizer vaccine.

She said the Pfizer vaccine for this age group would be 1/3 of the adult dose.

“Here’s the thing, if you are going to have a side effect from the vaccine, it’s going to happen typically the first two weeks after you’ve had the vaccine but certainly within the first month,” Myers said.

Pfizer tested several doses for children and said the one it settled on gave the best result for producing antibodies, while keeping side effects to a minimum.

Health experts hope the science will increase the number of vaccinations in the youth, and urge parents to reach out to their family doctor with any concerns.